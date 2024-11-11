Can you name every player to score 20+ goals in a single Premier League season?

Twenty goals in a single Premier League season is often regarded as the benchmark for success for elite strikers – and it has been achieved on 92 occasions in the competition’s history. Can you name every player that’s achieved the feat?

From the first season of 1992-93, where British managers were dominant or your favourite team were sponsored by a tyre company, to the global behemoth of today, the Premier League has always been graced by some supreme goalscorers.

Every single side that has won the Premier League title has contained one of the best goalscorers in the division, from the dominant Manchester United teams of the 1990s to Leicester City’s improbable success in 2016.

But, while the vast majority have represented the best sides, as is reflected on our quiz, there have also been strikers who’ve banged home the goals for teams that have never threatened more than mid-table mediocrity.

The question is, how many of the players to manage it can you name? We’ve given you 15 minutes to find out, alongside the season and number of goals scored as clues.

Featuring mainly household names but two or three you might need to think a bit harder about, the score to beat from the Planet Football office is an impressive 83/88.

But, if this one is just too straightforward, why not try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season?

