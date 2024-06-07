Can you name all 93 players to have scored for England since 2000?

Ninety-three different players have scored for England since the turn of the century – but how many of them can you name?

Some great goalscorers have taken to the field for the national team in that period, but there have also been plenty of players who’ve scored only once.

We’re giving you 25 minutes to list them all, but to make this one extra tough we’re not giving you any clues. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 82/93.

If this is too easy for you – in which case, we doff our hats – then you might want to try our challenge of naming every one-cap wonder for England since 2000.

