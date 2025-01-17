Can you name every player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League for Man Utd?

Manchester United has been the home of some incredible goalscorers during the Premier League era – but can you name every player to score a hat-trick for the club in the competition?

You’ve got 10 minutes to try, and we’ve given you the number of Premier League hat-tricks each player scored as your clue.

“It’s an amazing feeling to score a goal, the initial feeling is like you’re playing football under water,” once said the man, pictured above, who has scored six Premier League hat-tricks for United.

“When you score the goal it’s like you come up for air and you can hear the crowd, the atmosphere, for that four or five seconds. It’s a mad feeling.”

