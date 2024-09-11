Can you name every player to score one Premier League goal for Arsenal?

Twenty-four players have scored one but only one Premier League goal for Arsenal since 1992 – but can you name them all?

Arsenal have been one of the strongest sides of the last three decades, winning three league titles and a hatful of FA Cups.

The majority of these came under Arsene Wenger; he won the Premier League title and FA Cup in his second season, becoming the first foreign manager to win the double in England.

The Gunners repeated the trick in 2001-02 before beating Southampton at the Millennium Stadium in May 2003 to retain the FA Cup.

But his crowning achievement was in the 2003-04 season when Arsenal won the Premier League title without losing a single league game.

And you’ll know the names of their main goalscorers over the past three decades, including Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But this task is more difficult; the list of players that have scored just once for Arsenal in the Premier League is a brilliant mix of the modern and the obscure.

We’ve given you the nationality of each player and 15 minutes to complete the task. An asterisk denotes a player that’s still on Arsenal’s books today. Top marks would be a great achievement, even for diehard Gooners.

If you do manage to get 100%, though, you’ll definitely want to test yourself even more by attempting to name every single player Wenger signed for the Gunners. Now that’s a challenge.

