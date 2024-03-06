Sixteen different players have scored Premier League hat-tricks for Liverpool – but can you name them all?

Anfield has been the home of some of the best goalscorers of the Premier League era, but we’re not giving you too many clues on this one.

All you’ve got is the year each player scored his first hat-trick for Liverpool in the competition.

If you find this quiz too easy, why not try and name every player to score on their Premier League debut for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?