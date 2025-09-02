Thirteen different players have worn the No.9 shirt for Liverpool during the Premier League era, with varying levels of success, but how many can you remember?

Given that three players account for over half of those years, the Reds have obviously had some success with their No.9s.

After all, Liverpool have been blessed with some wonderful goalscorers down the years, even if the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane do not feature here.

However, some of the other players have been rather less successful. Many of the Anfield faithful still shudder at the memory of some of the signings made by Gerard Houllier and Roy Hodgson during their time in charge.

But this list is ultimately a distinguished one, with some of the finest scorers in Premier League history pulling on the red shirt and banging in goals.

We’re asking you to remember every incumbent, for better or worse. We’re expecting strong scores.

If you find this quiz too easy, why not try and name every player to score on their Premier League debut for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers of the Premier League era?