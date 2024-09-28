Can you name every Spanish player to appear for Chelsea in the Premier League?

Chelsea have had lots of success when it comes to Spanish players – but can you name every Spaniard to appear for the club in the Premier League?

In total, 16 players from Spain have appeared for Chelsea in England’s top flight.

Not all of them have been brilliant, of course, but there are a fair few who have helped the Blues to memorable victories and titles in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The likelihood is that you’ll get all of those big-name players. But what about the others?

There are a couple who’ve been signed in pretty low-key deals or who’ve come up through the youth ranks and forged most of their career at another club. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all.

If this gives you the taste for more, how about trying to name every player to score 20 or more goals for Chelsea in the Premier League?

