Can you name every team to finish in the top four of the Premier League?

Only 14 different teams have managed to finish in the top four of the Premier League since its inception in 1992 – but can you name them all?

Finishing in the top four has taken on greater significance since the expansion of the Champions League in the late 1990s, but is becoming an increasingly difficult task with the money at the top end of the division.

The Premier League was given four berths in Europe’s top club competition for the first time in 2002 and, in the intervening years, finishing in the top four has represented a successful season for many clubs.

One manager, back in 2012, even said: “The first trophy is to finish in the top four,” showing how significant it has become over the past three decades. He was ridiculed at the time, but most people have now come round to his way of thinking.

But, with many of the world’s richest clubs residing in England, not everybody can finish in those coveted places and there’s always plenty of disappointment at the clubs that miss out on the top four.

We’re asking you to name every club that has finished in the top four over the past 30 years. You’ve got 15 minutes, and there are no clues, but you should still be getting 100% on this – the quiz boffin in the Planet Football office scored 14/14.

