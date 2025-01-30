Can you name every team to play in the Champions League knockout stages?

Seventy-five different teams have competed in the knockout stages of the Champions League since the competition was rebranded in 1992 – but how many of them can you name?

You’ve got 20 minutes to get them all. To help you out, we’ve given you the year each club last made it past the group stages.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, have a go at naming the top 30 goalscorers in Champions League history.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name everyone who’s won Champions League & World Cup?