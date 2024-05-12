Can you name every team promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs?

It’s often described as the richest game in football – but can you name every team to have won the Championship play-off final?

This should be straightforward enough, but we’ve only given you the year in which each time was promoted as a clue to make your life slightly harder.

You’ve got 15 minutes. If you do fancy another quiz after this one, why not try and name every club to be relegated from the Premier League?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to win promotion to the Premier League?