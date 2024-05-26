Can you name every team to win promotion to the Premier League?

Winning promotion to the Premier League is one of the greatest experiences in football – but can you name every club to have ever managed it?

The riches on offer in the top division have increased dramatically since the competition’s rebrand in 1992, with promotion out of the second tier becoming one of the greatest experiences in English football.

Your challenge is to name every club to have won promotion to the Premier League, starting from the final teams to go up from the old Second Division. There are over 90 to get, although naming a certain few yo-yo clubs will take you a long way.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 96/98. If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every top scorer in the Championship since 2000-01?

