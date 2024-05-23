Can you name every winner of the Europa League/UEFA Cup?

Some surprisingly big names have never won the Europa League, whilst some of Europe’s relatively obscure clubs have the honour – but how many can you name?

The competition, initially known as the UEFA Cup, was created in 1971 and has often found itself operating in the shadow of the more illustrious Champions League.

But the Europa League is still one of the grandest prizes on offer and some of the biggest clubs in Europe have worked hard to win the competition.

It also gives a chance to smaller teams, who probably won’t win their domestic league title but can taste success on the European stage.

One team really loves the Europa League and holds the record for the most final victories, having won the competition seven times since its inception. Four teams have won the Europa League on three separate occasions and nine teams have won it twice.

Overall, 30 teams have lifted the trophy and your challenge is to name them all. We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed you the year(s) in which each club won the title as a clue.

