Can you name every winner of the European Golden Shoe since 2000?

Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all had players win the European Golden Shoe since 2000 – but only two English players have ever won the award.

For strikers playing in Europe, the Golden Shoe is the most prestigious award in recognition of their goalscoring.

Since being taken over by European Sports Media, the award has been decided on a points-based system, which means goals from players in Europe’s top five leagues – according to UEFA’s coefficient – are worth more than those scored in lesser divisions.

Here, we want you to name every winner of the award since the turn of the millennium. There are some of the all-time greats in there, of course. And we expect you to get them pretty easily.

But what about the others? Can you name that Englishman, for example? There are also a couple of more names from the early part of this century whose goalscoring feats came away from one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The only clue we’ve given you is the year of the award and the player’s nationality for each. In a couple of the years in question, there are two names to get. You’ve got 15 minutes.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, then have a go at naming the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season going all the way back to 1992-93.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Champions League & World Cup?