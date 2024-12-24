Can you name the last 20 players to break the world transfer record?

Manchester United, Barcelona and Newcastle United are among the clubs to have broken the world transfer record – but can you name the last 20 players who clubs broke it for?

The last time the transfer record was beaten was back in 2017 when a certain Brazilian made a mind-blowing €222million transfer from Barcelona to PSG.

The deal was controversial and much criticised by the old guard of football, but PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi defended the deal.

“From day one, we are on a good relationship with UEFA and Financial Fair Play. Anyone thinking about FFP, I say go and have coffee, we are fine,” he said after the deal was completed.

“What we care only is that we have worked very transparently with UEFA, otherwise people can say what they want.

“Today, it might seem expensive, but in two years’ time it might not anymore. We will make money together in the coming years as it is a two-brand project. For me it’s a fantastic transfer. Concerning Financial Fair Play, we have always been transparent.”

For a long time it felt like it may never be surpassed, but with the rise of the Saudi Pro League and rumours of an imminent world-record bid for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah – who knows?

We’re pretty sure you’ll know the superstar pictured above, but can you name the 19 that came before him in breaking the world-record transfer fee?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to try and have listed the year the deal took place, the buying club involved and the transfer fee in pounds to give you a helping hand.

The score to beat is 18/20. If this gives you the taste for more, try our challenge to name the 25 players Real Madrid have signed from the Premier League.

