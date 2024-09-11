Liverpool have had some brilliant strikers in the Premier League era – but can you name their top 30 goalscorers in the competition?

Alongside Manchester United and Arsenal, the Reds are one of just three clubs to have scored 2,000 goals in the Premier League since its rebrand in 1992.

Mark Walters notched their first Premier League goal in a 2-1 over Sheffield United at Anfield in August 1992 and their current No.11 got their 2000th goal in a 2-0 win over Brighton in March 2022.

Liverpool haven’t always been successful in the Premier League era, with several underwhelming seasons frustrating the Anfield crowd.

During those 30 years, they’ve had 10 players score 50 or more Premier League goals for the club, including one current member of Arne Slot’s squad.

While the top 10 should be rather easy to remember for every Liverpool fan, some names on this list might catch you by surprise so be wary of tripping yourself up.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name their top 30 goalscorers in the competition. There are 34, as several players are tied on 18 goals at the bottom of the list. An asterisk denotes the player is still at the club in the 2024-25 season.

