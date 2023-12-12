Manchester United have won two Champions League titles since its rebrand in 1992 – but can you name their all-time top scorers in the competition?

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, but all you’ve got as a clue is the number of goals each player scored, with an asterisk denoting if they’re still at the club.

If this puts you in the mood for more United-related trivia, then have a go at naming every player Ferguson used in his last Manchester United season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Man Utd’s top 30 goalscorers of the Premier League era?