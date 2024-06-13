Can you name Man Utd’s 25 most expensive transfers in history?

Few clubs in the world can compete with Manchester United when it comes to big-money signings in recent years. How many of the top 25 most expensive can you name?

United have always been one of the richest clubs in the world due to their huge popularity and staggering commercial deals.

While Sir Alex Ferguson famously put a lot of faith in academy graduates, he wasn’t afraid to make big-money deals if he felt it was necessary.

But transfer fees have risen a lot in recent years and most of the dearest signings in United’s history have come in the nine years following Ferguson’s retirement.

United have spent over £1.4billion in that time but they haven’t been very successful and are often criticised for their poor transfer strategy,

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name their 25 most expensive signings and have listed the fee paid and the year the deal was completed as clues. Note: we’ve only included the initial transfer fee and not any add-ons.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 22/25 but we’re expecting full marks from United fans.

