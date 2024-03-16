Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle?

Can you name every Newcastle United player to score 10 or more for the club in the Premier League era?

Newcastle have had some terrific goalscorers, but only one of them had a long and prolific spell at the club.

Yes, we’re talking about Alan Shearer. You can have him for free. He got 148 just for Newcastle, just in the Premier League, if you’re wondering. He was rather good.

But a lot of Newcastle’s great Premier League attackers have either enjoyed their peak at another club before joining the Magpies or played only for a short time in black and white in the top flight, banging in a good number of goals before swiftly moving on to pastures new.

As an illustration of that, the second player on this list is 104 behind Shearer.

And you’ll be really scratching your head by the time you get to the bottom of our list, so it’s not easy. Even the most vociferous members of the Toon Army might be struggling by the end.

If you can get every name on this list, you can definitely name everyone who’s managed the Magpies since 1992.

But in the meantime, you’ve got 15 minutes for this quiz. An asterisk indicates a player is still at the club, and the score to beat from the office is just 39/49.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player Newcastle have signed for £10m+?