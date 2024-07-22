Can you name the record signing from every Premier League season?

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have been the biggest spenders overall but can you name the most expensive signing from every Premier League campaign?

United have made the biggest single signing in 10 of the 30 seasons, with Chelsea doing it on nine occasions and City on five.

Arsenal and Liverpool have each done it once in that period, while Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United both did it in the first six years of the Premier League.

Your challenge is to name every player to have been the most expensive signing made during a Premier League season since its inception in 1992. We’ve given you 15 minutes, but no clue other than the season.

