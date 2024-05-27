Can you name Southampton’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history? Even the biggest Saint might struggle with this one…

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed the number of goals each player scored as a clue. An asterisk denotes that the player is still currently at Southampton.

There are also some other memorable names that we’d expect you to get, but this is a tricky one – and knowledge of their time in the Premier League before returning to the top flight in 2012 is essential.

Our score to beat from this one is 20/30, but if you’re a diehard Southampton fan we reckon you can do better than that. And if you’re after another challenge after this one, try name every team to be relegated from the Premier League.

