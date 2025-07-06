Can you name Stoke City’s top 15 goalscorers in Premier League history?

Stoke City spent 10 consecutive seasons in the Premier League – but can you name the club’s top 15 goalscorers in the competition?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and have listed the number of Premier League goals each player scored for the Potters as a clue.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to win promotion to the Premier League?