Arsenal against Tottenham has been one of the most consistently entertaining derbies of the Premier League era. But how many of the fixture’s top goalscorers can you name?

There have been some truly classic encounters over the past 30 years, with goals and drama galore, and a few players switching their north London allegiances just to add a little bit more spice into the mix.

Thirteen players have scored four or more goals in north London derbies since the inception of the Premier League, including some top Premier League strikers.

After the fiercely contested and hugely meaningful derby in May 2022, which Tottenham won, setting them on the way to Champions League qualification, the man at the top of this list said: “I enjoy the fixture, I look forward to it throughout the whole year.

“There’s something special about the north London derby. Something with the fans and around the club, and the whole build-up to the game.”

But Arsenal turned the tables by doing the double over their local rivals last season and eventually finished 24 points and six places ahead of Spurs, the first time in six years that they did so.

