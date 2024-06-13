Anyone will be able to tell you the top Premier League goalscorers in history – but can you name the most prolific players at scoring at the wrong end?

You cannot beat a good own goal, and we want to know how many of the 22 players to score five or more in the Premier League you can name.

“That was a nightmare day. It was an early game. My dad had gone after 10 minutes!” reminisced the former defender, pictured above, who once famously scored two own goals in one game, in a Liverpool vs Manchester United clash.

“(Afterwards) I went somewhere a bit posh, somewhere out the way, a pub in Formby. I didn’t eat, I just kept drinking! Nightmare. I’m still reminded of it now.

“I look back now thinking ‘why didn’t I let strikers just score?’ This one (the second own goal) was unlucky. What can you do, it’s a pinball machine? What character to come back from that!”

You’ve got 15 minutes to name each player, with your only clue as the total number of own goals they scored in the Premier League. An asterisk denotes the player is still active in the Premier League.

If that gives you the taste for another challenge, try our classic quiz of naming the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 30 appearance makers in Premier League history?