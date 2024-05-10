Can you name the top 50 appearance-makers in Premier League history?

A certain former Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom midfielder currently has the record for the most Premier League appearances with a mind-boggling 653 – we’re sure you know who we’re talking about, but can you name the next 49 players on the list?

To play one season, or even one game, in the Premier League is an achievement well beyond the capabilities of most. But some players have become cult heroes throughout the competition’s 30-year history with an eye-wateringly high number of appearances.

This list is dominated by legendary figures who enjoyed remarkable longevity in the English top-flight, with fan favourites from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal towards the top.

But there are also some underrated midtable stalwarts from years gone by that might be a little trickier to remember now. Still, we’re expecting strong scores from everybody on this.

We’ve given you 20 minutes to try to get all 50 names on the list and have added an asterisk to denote the players still active in the Premier League – of which, surprisingly, there are only three currently.

We’ve also given you the position of each player as we’re not completely evil.

The score to beat from our office is 43/50 and we reckon you’re more than capable of matching our total. We won’t accept any excuses.

