Can you name the 40 top goalscorers in Champions League history?

The Champions League is the most prestigious cup competition in club football, whereby some brilliant goalscorers have used it to cement their status as modern-day legends.

The list of the competition’s all-time top 40 goalscorers is unsurprisingly dominated by forwards from elite clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

But how many of them can you name? You get no credit for the obvious names at No.1 and No.2, while there are plenty more easy ones towards the top of the list.

But you’ll have to job your memory for other names, and you’ll be kicking yourself over the ones you’ve missed.

To make it extra tough, the only clue you’re getting is the total number of goals they scored in the competition. We reckon you can get full marks if you really put your mind to it.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to do it, with only the number of goals given as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player has appeared in the competition this season.

