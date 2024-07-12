Can you name the top Premier League appearance maker for every nation N-Z?

Players from over 100 countries across the globe have been represented in the Premier League since its inception in 1992. But can you name the top appearance-maker from each one?

It’s undoubtedly the toughest challenge we’ve ever set so we’ve given you 20 minutes to list all those for the countries beginning N-Z. If you missed the first part of the quiz you can take it here.

If you get a score of over half, then you can consider yourself an expert. And if you do, you should find naming the top goalscorer for every country a walk in the park. Not to mention all our other football quizzes.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name everyone who’s won the Champions League & World Cup?