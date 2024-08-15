Can you name the top Premier League scorer for every nationality?

There have been goalscorers from 108 different countries in the Premier League since its inception in 1992 – but can you name the leading representative for every one of those nations?

English football has become increasingly cosmopolitan over the last 30 years. While the first matchday of the competition back in 1992 featured just a handful of foreigners, alongside the regulation Scots, Welsh and Irish, players from all over the globe have played in the Premier League.

A trickle became a flood as the 21st century began, with top-flight managers opening their horizons and signing foreign footballers by the fistful.

From footballing heavyweights like Brazil and France to the most obscure Caribbean island, footballers from just about everywhere have been taken into the hearts of English football fans and become cult heroes at their respective clubs.

But naming the top scorer from every nation that’s contributed a Premier League goalscorer is, surely, an almost impossible task.

Some, like Alan Shearer, are easy. Others, like the Estonian with only one goal in the competition, are much trickier. We’re confident in saying literally nobody will be able to name all 108 on the list in the allotted 30 minutes.

Still, the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 79/108 and we’re confident that some brainiac will manage to beat us.

