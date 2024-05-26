Can you name the top scorer for every La Liga season since 1990?

La Liga has been the home of some of the greatest goalscorers in the world – but can you remember the competition’s top scorer in every season since 1990?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the club they represented as a clue.

“In 1953, the sports daily Marca created the award for the top scorer in a league season,” explains La Liga on the origin of the award.

“They chose the name Pichichi, the nickname of Rafael Moreno Aranzadi, one of the most iconic players in the history of Spanish football. The striker was Athletic Club’s main marksman in the 1910s and 20s, and was responsible for the first-ever goal scored at the old San Mames, in the stadium’s opening match against Racing de Irun on 21 August 1913.”

