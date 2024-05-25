Can you name the top scorer in the FA Cup for every season since 2000?

A host of famous names, and many not-so-famous names, have finished as the top scorer in the FA Cup in a single season – but can you remember every player who’s done it since 2000?

The oldest cup competition in world football has provided plenty of thrills, shocks and glorious moments since the turn of the millennium.

While the competition has been dominated by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United during this period, plenty of other clubs have enjoyed a moment in the sun.

And this is reflected in the list of top scorers in the FA Cup in every season since 2000-01; household names rub shoulders with lower-league journeymen and part-timers who’ve created tales to bore their mates with down the pub.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the club each top scorer played for as a clue. We’re not about to lie to you, this is an incredibly tough one and anybody scoring over 50% will forever earn our respect.

