Can you name West Ham’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?

While West Ham may have endured a turbulent time throughout their spells in the Premier League, they have still been blessed with some really talented players over the years – but can you name their top 30 goalscorers in the competition?

The Hammers were a second-tier side when the Premier League kicked off in 1992-93 but were promoted that season and have only been outside the top-flight for three campaigns since.

And, while West Ham have often found themselves at the wrong end of the table, they’ve still had some quality talents in their ranks and have regularly upset the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

After their recent renaissance under David Moyes, several of the current Hammers’ squad feature here alongside some club legends.

But can you name their top 30 scorers in the Premier League era? We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them and an asterisk denotes that the player is still playing for the club in the 2022-23 season.

The score to beat from Planet Football’s resident Hammer is 28/30 but we reckon there are plenty of people that can match that score.

