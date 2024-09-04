Can you name every different club that Steve Bruce has managed?

Steve Bruce has just been named manager of his 12th different club, but we want to know if you can name them all?

Bruce’s career in the dugout started in 1998, when he took over at his first club as a player-coach. Since then, he’s managed all over England, winning four promotions from the second tier and an FA Cup runners-up medal.

His spell at his boyhood club, between 2019 and 2021 didn’t go to plan, however, and fans were vociferous in their opposition.

What we want you to do here is name all of the 12 sides he’s managed since 1998, with Bruce having taken in two spells at one of them.

We’ve given you the years of his various appointments as clues and five minutes to get them all. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 12/12 and we expect a lot of you to get full marks too.

