Can you name all 10 clubs that Tony Pulis has managed?

Tony Pulis has managed a total of 10 different clubs across the English league system – but can you remember them all?

Pulis’ managerial career began in 1992. Since then, he’s managed all over England, winning numerous promotions, an FA Cup runners-up medal and managing in the Europa League.

What we want you to do here is name all of the 10 sides he’s managed since 1992, with Pulis having taken in two spells at one of them.

We’ve given you the years of his various appointments as clues and 10 minutes to get them all. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 10/10 and we expect a lot of you to get full marks too.

