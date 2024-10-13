Can you name all 11 clubs that Peter Crouch played for?

Peter Crouch enjoyed a memorable career, scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances for England, and turning out for a number of different clubs. The question is – how well can you remember it?

We’re asking you to name all 11 clubs that he played for, across 13 stints, over the course of his 20-year senior career.

We’re giving you just five minutes to get them all, with only the years in which they represented each club as your clue. Our score to beat is 11/13.

