Can you name all 12 clubs Andy Cole played for in his career?

Andy Cole was one of the most prolific strikers the Premier League has seen, racking up 187 goals despite none of them coming from the penalty spot. But can you remember every club he turned out for?

Cole was at his peak in the mid-to-late 1990s, playing for two clubs that, at the time, were battling it out at the top of the English top flight.

But after leaving the second of those clubs, he became something of a journeyman, spending short spells at several sides the length and breadth of England.

In total, he had 14 spells at 12 different clubs. We want you to name them all.

Once you’ve taken on this quiz, why not have a go at naming all the clubs Sam Allardyce has managed?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 16 clubs that Neil Warnock has managed?