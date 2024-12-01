Can you name all 17 clubs that Neil Warnock has managed?

Neil Warnock has been around for a long time and achieved a lot in the game – but can you remember all 17 clubs he’s managed since first sitting in the dugout in 1981?

With eight promotions and 1,603 games as a manager in the English Football League, Warnock is a double record holder, and over the years he’s made plenty of friends, a few enemies and provided us with a fair few bizarre moments.

What we want you to do here is name every single club he’s managed since starting out. There are 17 to get, and he’s had two stints at three of them.

