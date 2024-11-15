Can you name all 19 teams that Claudio Ranieri has managed?

Claudio Ranieri has taken charge of 19 different teams during a long and distinguished managerial career that’s spanned over two decades.

We’ve set you the ridiculously difficult challenge of trying to name every single team – national or club – that Ranieri has taken charge of. You’ve got 15 minutes. No prizes for getting the side he unforgettably led to the Premier League title in 2016.

The teams are listed in chronological order, with just the years he was at each one as your clue.

We reckon 100% is borderline impossible without cheating and looking at Wikipedia, while even naming Ranieri’s 13 jobs since 2000 is a pretty formidable challenge. In total, there are 19 different clubs or national teams across 24 stints.

