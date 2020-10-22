Scoring for Liverpool in the Champions League is special.

Sixty-four players have managed to score a goal for the Reds in UEFA’s top cup competition since its rebrand in 1992. How many can you name?

We’ve given you 20 minutes for this mammoth challenge, but the only clue you’re getting is the total number of goals each player scored in the Champions League for Liverpool.

An asterisk denotes that the player is part of Arne Slot’s squad in the 2025-26 campaign.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

