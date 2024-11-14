Can you name all 55 UEFA member nations?

Whether you’re a football obsessive or a geography buff, chances are you’ll be able to rattle off all the European powerhouses that regularly make the major tournaments. But what about every single UEFA nation?

We’re setting you that very challenge and we’ll be mightily impressed if you can get each and every one of them.

You’ve got 15 minutes for this one and you’re not getting any clues, but all the nations are listed in alphabetical order – so that should help with filling any gaps you’ve missed.

