Can you name all 72 Football League clubs in 2024-25?

The 2024-25 Football League season, consisting of the 72 clubs that make up the Championship, League One and League Two, is about to get underway. But can you name them all?

The only help you’ve got is that they’re arranged alphabetically and by division; other than that you’re on your own.

We’ve given you 20 minutes to get them all – and you’re guaranteed to be kicking yourself with at least a couple of clubs.

We’re sure you’ll get the sides relegated from the Premier League, and the fallen giants of the Championship and League One, but what about the less famous sides further down?

