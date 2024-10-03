Can you name every club that Zlatan Ibrahimovic played for in his career?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of the best strikers of his generation – but can you name every club he represented throughout his career?

The Sweden international has represented nine different clubs, with separate stints at one in particular, since he made his senior debut in 1999. The only clue we’re giving you is the years in which he was at each one.

“For the moment I just want to take time and enjoy what I’ve done. I think it’s not right to make a decision in a hurry, there’s too much emotion. I want to take the summer, enjoy it, reflect on what I’ve done,” Ibrahimovic said during his retirement speech.

“Then, with calm down, let’s see. Being a coach or director is a great responsibility. When you’re a footballer you have more chances to be yourself, as a coach you are more limited. I can’t come in a Ferrari as a coach, or maybe Ibra can…

“Let’s change the rules a little. I don’t think I’m leaving football in general, but if I enter it I have to make the ladder from scratch and grow. It doesn’t mean I’ll be a top coach.”

We’re giving you 10 minutes to try and name all the clubs. We reckon you can get all of them if you put your mind to it – we managed it.

