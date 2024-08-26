Can you name Arsenal’s 30 most expensive signings ever?

Arsenal have never quite splashed the cash like some of the other big clubs in the Premier League – with a few exceptions – but they’ve still managed to sign a few big names for serious money over the years and we want you to name the 30 most expensive.

Arsenal’s record in the transfer market is certainly not unblemished. There have been the big-money flops that every club experiences at some point in time.

You’ll see a few of those names on this list – ones that Gunners fans would rather forget, but probably never will.

But there are also plenty of players in there who’ve commanded significant fees but have gone on to justify every penny of the outlay, playing hundreds of times and bringing Arsenal fans plenty of joy.

Of course, as transfer fees have risen so much in recent years, most of the 30 dearest signings in the club’s history have come in the last decade.

And we want you to name all 30 of Arsenal’s most expensive signings of all time and we’ve given you 15 minutes to do so.

We’re feeling generous today, so we’ve given you both the transfer fee and the year of the signing as clues. As a result, we’re expecting close to full marks from Gunners fans. We at least expect you to beat the score of 26/31 from our office.

