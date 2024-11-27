Can you name Arsenal’s 12 biggest Champions League victories?

Arsenal have enjoyed some thumping victories in the Champions League era – but can you name every game they won by four or more goals?

Many sides have visited north London and come away with a humiliating hiding, while Arsenal also aren’t immune from recording eye-watering scorelines away from home either.

We’d like you to name their 12 biggest Champions League victories and you’ve got 10 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the season, scoreline and whether the game was home or away as your clues.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming every Arsenal player to have scored in the Champions League.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?