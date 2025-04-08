Can you name Arsenal’s XI from their 1-0 win over Real Madrid, 2006?

Arsenal‘s victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 of 2005-06 was arguably the club’s most famous European triumph – but can you name the XI who managed it?

Their side, packed full of peak-Wenger era talent, knocked out Madrid, Juventus and Villarreal en route to their first ever Champions League final – which would end in a heartbreaking defeat to Barcelona.

We’re asking you to name the line-up that took to the field on that cold evening in the Spanish capital.

If you do manage to get 100%, though, you’ll want to test yourself even more by attempting to name every single player Arsene Wenger signed for the Gunners. Now that’s a challenge.

