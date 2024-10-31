Can you name Arsenal’s 25 youngest goalscorers since 2000?

Arsenal have a proud history of producing players through their academy system – but can you name the club’s 25 youngest goalscorers since 2000?

Despite being one of the most famous clubs in world football, the Gunners have never been shy about blooding young talent in their first team.

But several of the club’s youngsters have made their goalscoring mark early before not quite scaling the heights of their contemporaries.

We’re asking you to name the 25 with the least amount of years to their name. It’s a task that any Arsenal fan should relish.

If you’re after another challenge after that, why not try name Arsenal’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s 30 top goalscorers of all time?