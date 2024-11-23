Arsenal are renowned for giving young players an opportunity – but can you name their 20 youngest debutants in the Premier League?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the year each player first appeared for the Gunners in the competition as a clue.

There are a few names on the list who didn’t amount to a great deal so this is far from easy. Indeed, if you manage 100% on this, you should find some of our other Arsenal quizzes a breeze, such as naming the club’s top Premier League goalscorers of all time.

But if you want a real challenge, see if you can name every player Wenger ever signed for the Gunners.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsene Wenger’s 20 most used players at Arsenal?