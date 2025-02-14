Can you name Arsenal’s first-ever all-foreign Premier League XI?

On Valentine’s Day 2005, Arsenal fielded their first ever all-foreign Premier League XI for a 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace – but how many of that side can you name?

Arsenal’s teamsheet that day featured a 16-man squad with players from eight different countries but none from the UK. There were six French players – five in the starting XI – but that’s the only clue you’re getting.

“We have always said the best answer to anything is to produce on the pitch and we did that,” Arsene Wenger said in his post-match interview.

“Our team play and collective dynamic was fabulous, there’s happiness in the team and we are all very ambitious.

“We want to improve and play better. We want to finish as close as possible to Chelsea, we think the future’s bright.”

The result kept Arsenal’s title challenge alive but Jose Mourinho’s imperial-era Chelsea just didn’t let up in the end. Arsenal ended up finishing as runners-up but 12 points behind the Blues.

