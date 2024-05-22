Can you name Arsenal’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

Arsenal have been blessed with some of the Premier League’s best goalscorers – but can you name their top goalscorer from every Premier League campaign since the competition’s inception?

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them all, with only the number of goals given as a clue. We’re talking league goals only here.

Once you’ve given that a go, if you fancy another challenge, why not try name Arsenal’s top 30 Premier League appearance makers of all time?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for Arsenal?