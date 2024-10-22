Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign in charge of Arsenal came to an end on May 13, 2018, with a 1-0 victory away to Huddersfield Town. How well do you remember the occasion?

We’re asking you to name the starting XI from the French coach’s final match in charge of Arsenal. It was by no means a classic as the Gunners edged past David Wagner’s Terriers, who stayed up against all odds that year.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” announced Wenger

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“Of course it is very emotional after 1,235 games for the same club,” said Wenger after the victory at the John Smith’s Stadium. “To enjoy it we had to win it. Winning football games is what makes me happy and the boys did it.”

The time from the office to beat is 01:59.

