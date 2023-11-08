Arsenal fans will have bittersweet memories of their run to the Champions League final in 2006.

Their side, packed full of peak-Wenger era talent, knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time.

Villarreal were edged out during two tense matches and Arsenal travelled to Paris to face Barcelona hoping to win their first-ever European Cup.

They even took the lead but an early sending-off meant Arsenal couldn’t hold back the Barca tide indefinitely. Second-half goals from Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti sent the trophy to Spain and Arsenal are still waiting for their second final appearance.

“The 2006 final is my biggest regret,” Wenger recalled a decade later.

“I’ve thought to myself 100 times what could I have done differently.”

We’re asking you to name the line-up that took to the field on a warm evening in the French capital.

If you’re looking for another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming Arsenal’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of Arsenal’s 01-02 Double-winning squad?