In May 2002, Arsenal secured their second Premier League title with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Gunners had beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup final a few days earlier and were desperate to seal a historic double at the home of their rivals.

Despite missing some of their best players, Arsenal got the win as their No.11 marked his 100th appearance for the club with the decisive goal.

Arsene Wenger’s side then won the league at White Hart Lane two years later, but we’re asking you to name the XI he selected for that win over United.

If it gives you the taste for more, try our challenge to name every player to appear for Arsenal in the Invincibles season.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Arsenal’s top 30 Premier League appearance makers?